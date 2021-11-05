Noodles & Company Has A New Mac & Cheese Drizzled with Truff Hot Sauce
The only way to make mac & cheese even better? Douse it in truffle-infused hot sauce.
Last month, Truff partnered with Gopuff to introduce three truffle-infused hot sauce-topped pizzas. And while we thought we couldn't find a better vehicle for our favorite condiment, Noodles & Company has announced a collaboration of its own.
Across 450 locations nationwide, as a digital-order option only, Noodles & Company is releasing Truff Mac & Cheese. The fast casual chain is drizzling Truff's Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce on its mac & cheese.
"Since we first opened our doors 26 years ago, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has remained our best-selling item on the menu, and if you've tasted it, you know why," Chief Marketing Officer for Noodles & Company Stacey Pool said in a press release. "With Truff Mac, we've made this mainstay menu item even more intriguing by surprising our guests with this limited-edition Truff Hot Sauce pairing, and we couldn't be more excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to be the first restaurant company to offer Truff Hot Sauce nationwide."
To snag the debut, you'll have to order via Noodles & Company's digital channels, like its official app. For those that have already racked up rewards there, you can get a free bowl with 750 points. For those that haven't, this is your sign.
"Our goal with Truff was to create a hot sauce so unique that it would elevate any dining experience. With Noodles & Company, we had the opportunity to reinvent a dish as classic and popular as their Wisconsin Mac & Cheese," co-founder and co-CEO of Truff Nick Guillen said in the release. "The Truff Mac dish will offer Noodles & Company guests instant, craveable flavor. We are excited to share this unexpected mashup with Noodles fans."