Noodles & Company Has A New Mac & Cheese Drizzled with Truff Hot Sauce

Last month, Truff partnered with Gopuff to introduce three truffle-infused hot sauce-topped pizzas. And while we thought we couldn't find a better vehicle for our favorite condiment, Noodles & Company has announced a collaboration of its own.

Across 450 locations nationwide, as a digital-order option only, Noodles & Company is releasing Truff Mac & Cheese. The fast casual chain is drizzling Truff's Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce on its mac & cheese.

"Since we first opened our doors 26 years ago, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has remained our best-selling item on the menu, and if you've tasted it, you know why," Chief Marketing Officer for Noodles & Company Stacey Pool said in a press release. "With Truff Mac, we've made this mainstay menu item even more intriguing by surprising our guests with this limited-edition Truff Hot Sauce pairing, and we couldn't be more excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to be the first restaurant company to offer Truff Hot Sauce nationwide."