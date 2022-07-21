Noodles & Company Is Launching a New $7 Menu Featuring Fan Favorites

Inflation who? Noodles & Company is giving you a much-needed break from skyrocketing prices and introducing a menu featuring seven $7 dishes. As part of the chain's new value menu, fans can snag full-sized entrées for under 10 bucks.

The fast-casual chain officially introduced the 7 Delicious $7 Dishes lineup earlier this week and it includes fan favorites like the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Pesto Cavatappi.