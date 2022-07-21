Noodles & Company Is Launching a New $7 Menu Featuring Fan Favorites
Plus, rewards members get free delivery throughout August.
Inflation who? Noodles & Company is giving you a much-needed break from skyrocketing prices and introducing a menu featuring seven $7 dishes. As part of the chain's new value menu, fans can snag full-sized entrées for under 10 bucks.
The fast-casual chain officially introduced the 7 Delicious $7 Dishes lineup earlier this week and it includes fan favorites like the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Pesto Cavatappi.
Here's the whole value menu lineup:
- Wisconsin Mac & Cheese: Features a blend of cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, cream, and elbow-shaped macaroni.
- Japanese Pan Noodles: Caramelized udon noodles tossed with a sweet soy sauce, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, black sesame seeds, and cilantro.
- Pesto Cavatappi: Cavatappi pasta with basil pesto cream sauce, garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and parmesan cheese.
- Med Salad: A combo of grilled chicken, Tuscan greens, kale, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, cavatappi pasta, spicy yogurt dressing, and feta cheese.
- Pasta Fresca: Penne pasta, balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, tomato, and spinach, topped with parmesan cheese.
- Spaghetti: Spaghetti with crushed tomato marinara and parmesan cheese.
- Buttered Noodles: Wavy egg noodles with butter, Italian seasonings, and parmesan cheese.
Noodles Rewards members can also get unlimited free delivery on every order placed online or via the app throughout August, which means that the new 7 Delicious $7 Dishes deal just got even cheaper.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.