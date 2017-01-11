Here's an $85 Rock You Should Probably Buy

You can't reinvent the wheel, but you can sure as hell try to reinvent the pet rock. The rock above is real and costs $85 from Nordstrom. What's it for? Even the description at their site isn't sure. "A paperweight? A conversation piece? A work of art? It's up to you," reads the description.

It's not clear if Internet snark that's been going around actually helped the "Los Angeles-area stone" find its intended audience or if the mépris caught up with it, but it's no longer available on the Nordstrom site. It had been on sale as recently as Tuesday afternoon.

Adding to the mystery is that Nordstrom has removed the reviews as well. Earlier Tuesday, the page was littered hilarious reviews. Like one rock owner who was not happy with what he received. "I ordered the leather wrapped stone as a gift for my beloved girlfriend," the reviewer writes, "but when it arrived in the mail I quickly noticed it wasn’t as described. It clearly states that the stone was hand-made but upon inspection one could easily discern many markings from factory machinery. I had it returned so they could ship me an authentic hand-made stone."