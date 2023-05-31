Norse Atlantic Just Launched $209 Direct Flights from Miami to London

Starting today, you can purchase $209 direct flights from Miami to London through Norse Atlantic Airways. The airline will be launching the route on September 18, and the $209 one-way ticket price will include all taxes and fees. Norse Atlantic is also launching a direct flight between Miami and Oslo, Norway starting at $229.

"We are pleased to be able to now offer the popular destination of Miami as part of our route network. Miami has high levels of passenger demand with both direct and connecting traffic volumes greater than other airports in the region. We look forward to being able to offer our cargo customers increased choice and flexibility as we begin operations from our new South Florida base in September," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, in a statement.

The flight to London will be to the London Gatwick airport, and passengers will have the choice between booking in the economy or premium cabins. Norse Atlantic only operates flights on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, so seats and cabin area promise to be particularly comfortable.

For anyone who is planning on flying Norse Atlantic out of other South Florida airlines from September 17 onward, just a note: the airline will only be serving the region out of the Miami International Airport from September 17 onward. If you already have travel booked out of Fort Lauderdale with Norse, you will either be rebooked or refunded. The airline announced its new flights to London out of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in February.

So, for everyone fantasizing about jetting off to Europe this fall, there’s now a few new cheap ways to hop across the pond. You can explore routes and book flights at FlyNorse.com.