This Airline Just Launched Cheap Direct Flights to London from 2 New Cities

Soon you'll have yet another flight option to choose from when booking your next UK trip.

Budget airline Norse Atlantic is launching two new routes just in time for the summer, and they will be connecting London Gatwick Airport to Florida's Orlando and Fort Lauderdale airports. Those wishing to travel to Orlando will be able to do so starting May 25, while Fort Lauderdale-bound passengers will be able to hop on the new flight beginning May 26.

You won't even have to worry much about flight availability. The Orlando route will operate four times a week during the months of May and June, but once peak summer season hits, they will be offered daily. Fort Lauderdale flights will launch with availability three times a week in May and June, and it will upgrade to four days a week for the rest of the summer.

Looking at the routes and schedules, the airline deserves a medal. According to Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic will be serving more US destinations departing from London Gatwick than any other carrier this summer.

“We are very pleased to announce two new routes from London Gatwick to the popular holiday destination of Florida,” Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen said in a statement. “[...] We will also be releasing for sale further destinations between London and the US by the end of February.”

Passengers flying to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale will be able to purchase roundtrip fares starting at £409 (roughly $500). There will be two cabin options, Economy and Premium, with the latter providing extra space and further seat recline. Fare-wise, travelers can choose between three categories, dubbed Light, Classic, and Plus depending on their baggage, meal, and flexibility preferences.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can visit Norse Atlantic's website.