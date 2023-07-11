Norse Atlantic Is Offering 2 New Super-Cheap Flights to Europe

This December, Miami residents who wish to switch things up a little bit will have the chance to fly out of the tropical climate and into a typical European winter, and all for a very cheap price, courtesy of Norse Atlantic Airways.

The low-cost transatlantic airline just announced that it is expanding its Europe service launching two new flights from Miami. Starting December 12, the carrier will connect the Florida gem to Paris, and two days later, on December 14, it will start flying to Berlin as well. The two European cities are the third and fourth additions to the Norse Miami network, which already flaunts flights to London and Oslo.

"Europe in winter is truly magical and we are delighted to connect yet another city in the US to Paris and Berlin, offering guests a chance to explore these historic destinations," Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a statement. "Thanks to Norse Atlantic there are now affordable direct air links from Miami to Paris, Berlin, London and Oslo throughout the winter season meaning more travelers will now be able to experience these amazing destinations on both sides of the Atlantic."

Flights to Paris will operate four times a week, and fares will start from $165 one-way (including taxes). For Berlin-bound travelers, there will be only one flight a week starting at the same price of $165 (taxes included).

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can visit Norse Atlantic's website.