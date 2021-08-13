This New Budget Airline Will Offer Super-Cheap Flights to Europe

The airline, which hopes to fill the industry void left by both Norwegian and WOW Air , according to Travel & Leisure , plans to offer flights between European cities like London, Oslo, and Paris and American hubs like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. Service is due to begin next year. Norse Atlantic Airways' fleet will include 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners purchased from Norwegian Air after it announced the end of transatlantic service earlier this year.

If you've been dreaming of seeing Europe for a while, but holding off because of cost , you're about to get a chance. Norse Atlantic Airways, a new budget airline, announced plans to roll out cheap flights from the United States to Europe as early as summer 2022.

"We strongly believe that there is a need for a new and innovative airline serving the low-cost intercontinental market with modern, more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft as the world gradually reopens," Bjørn Tore Larsen, Norse's CEO, said in a statement. "Our plans are on track and operations will commence when travel restrictions are lifted and demand for transatlantic travel is back."

Tickets are due to go on sale three months before the carrier's first flight. The company hasn't yet revealed how much flights will cost, but it has made clear its intention to keep them low. If Norse sees success with its flights to and from Europe, the airline may consider expanding with routes to Asia.

Norse gave travelers a first-look at its planes along with the announcement about its cheap flights. Each plane will feature a blue and white logo on the outside. The airline hasn't yet shown what its cabins will look like, but it did give some clues as to what features air travelers can expect, including Wi-Fi and the ability to order food or cue up entertainment with the touch of a button.