Norse Atlantic's Flash Sale Has Super-Cheap Flights to Europe Right Now

If you're fast enough, traveling to your favorite European destinations might cost you around the same price as flying across the US.

To celebrate one year of service after its first flight between Oslo and NYC, long-haul low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways is having a massive flash sale with discounted one-way routes between the US and Europe starting from $129. And you won't even have to worry about additional fees at checkout—the prices include all taxes and fees for Norse's Economy Light fares, and additional charges will only apply to baggage, seating options, extras, or other optional fees.

"We are thrilled to commemorate our first anniversary of connecting Oslo and New York," Bjorn Tore Larsen, the airline's CEO and founder, said in a statement. "This milestone not only reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team but also highlights the growing demand for affordable, high-quality transatlantic travel. We are grateful for the trust our passengers have placed in us and we are looking forward to a busy year ahead."

In order to snag the deal, travelers must book by June 21 at 12 am EDT, and travel dates may vary. Additionally, some blackout dates may apply, and promotional fares are subject to availability.

Here are the promotional one-way fares and their routes:

New York (JFK) to Olso (OSL) from $129

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) to Oslo (OSL) from $149

Los Angeles (LAX) to Oslo (OSL) from $189

New York (JFK) to London (LGW) from $139

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) to London (LGW) from $159

Orlando (MCO) to London (LGW) from $159

Boston (BOS) to London (LGW) from $129

Washington, DC (IAD) to London (LGW) from $159

San Francisco (SFO) to London (LGW) from $169

Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LGW) from $179

New York (JFK) to Berlin (BER) from $169

New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) from $169

New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) from $189



For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit Norse Atllantic's website.