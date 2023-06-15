Norse Atlantic's Flash Sale Has Super-Cheap Flights to Europe Right Now
You have until June 21 to snag these fares, starting at $129 one-way.
If you're fast enough, traveling to your favorite European destinations might cost you around the same price as flying across the US.
To celebrate one year of service after its first flight between Oslo and NYC, long-haul low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways is having a massive flash sale with discounted one-way routes between the US and Europe starting from $129. And you won't even have to worry about additional fees at checkout—the prices include all taxes and fees for Norse's Economy Light fares, and additional charges will only apply to baggage, seating options, extras, or other optional fees.
"We are thrilled to commemorate our first anniversary of connecting Oslo and New York," Bjorn Tore Larsen, the airline's CEO and founder, said in a statement. "This milestone not only reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team but also highlights the growing demand for affordable, high-quality transatlantic travel. We are grateful for the trust our passengers have placed in us and we are looking forward to a busy year ahead."
In order to snag the deal, travelers must book by June 21 at 12 am EDT, and travel dates may vary. Additionally, some blackout dates may apply, and promotional fares are subject to availability.
Here are the promotional one-way fares and their routes:
- New York (JFK) to Olso (OSL) from $129
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) to Oslo (OSL) from $149
- Los Angeles (LAX) to Oslo (OSL) from $189
- New York (JFK) to London (LGW) from $139
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) to London (LGW) from $159
- Orlando (MCO) to London (LGW) from $159
- Boston (BOS) to London (LGW) from $129
- Washington, DC (IAD) to London (LGW) from $159
- San Francisco (SFO) to London (LGW) from $169
- Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LGW) from $179
- New York (JFK) to Berlin (BER) from $169
- New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) from $169
- New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) from $189
For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit Norse Atllantic's website.
