Norse's Latest Flash Sale Has Flights to Europe Starting at $99

European summer was definitely a trend this year, but Norse Atlantic Airways is making moves to make European fall big, too. The low-cost carrier just launched a massive new sale, dubbed its Global Sale, allowing passengers to jet off to some of Europe's most iconic destinations for as low as $99.

"It's our desire to make travel affordable for all," Bård Nordhagen, the airline's commercial director, said in a statement. "We believe everyone should be able to travel in style and comfort at affordable prices. We are excited to announce our Global Sale, offering travelers an opportunity to get their holidays or business trips booked at amazing prices for a limited time only."

There's no catch, really. The only thing you should worry about is to book ASAP—the promo is available now and until September 13 at 12 am EDT (unless sold out prior, of course). The advertised tickets—which are Economy Light—are pretty flexible too, and passengers have ample choice when it comes to departing cities in the US, including New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, DC, San Francisco and Florida's Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando.

In terms of destinations, you have a long list to choose from as well. The Global Sale has tickets connecting both Boston and Washington, DC to London starting from $99 one-way. New Yorkers can fly off to Berlin starting from $175 one-way, to Paris from $155, and to Rome for $209. Among the other many highlights are also the flights departing from Miami, which passengers can purchase starting from $139 one-way to get to either Berlin or Paris. You can find a complete list of sale destinations and fares right here.

You don't even have to worry about extra hidden fees. Prices shown already include all taxes and fees, and the only applicable extra costs are those for baggage, seating, and other additions to the Economy Light fare. However, blackout periods between December 14, 2023 and January 8, 2024 do apply.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Norse's website.