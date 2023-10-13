5 Flights to Europe You Can Book for Next Spring Starting at $169 One-Way

Wipe your tears about summer 2023 ending and look forward to summer 2024 instead. Norse Atlantic Airways just announced its Europe-bound summer routes for next year, and fares are pretty cheap, too.

For under $300 one-way, you'll be able to fly from some of the major US hubs—including New York (JFK), Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C. (IAD), and Boston—to a few top European destinations such as Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome, and Paris.

If you're worried about the price point, Norse has got your back. One-way fares on these routes are pretty affordable, and some of them are even under $200. Among the many highlights, passengers can fly from Boston to London starting at $169, or from New York to Paris for as low as $195. Flights connecting Miami and Oslo start at $229 one-way, while getting from Los Angeles to London is only $209. London-bound flights from NYC are very affordable as well, with fares starting at $169.

But wait, there's more. For a very limited time and only through October 17 at 12 am EDT, Norse is having an October flash sale for fall and winter travel, and prices are as low as $129 one-way. You could fly from Los Angeles to London for as low as $165, or even head over to Berlin from Miami starting at $139. Flights from New York to Paris, instead, start at $139.

Promo prices apply to Economy Light fares, and prices are already inclusive of taxes and fees. As per usual, additional costs for baggage, seating options, and extras may apply.

The good thing is that there are no blackout dates, but for destination-specific travel dates you should visit this link.

For more information and to book your flights, you can head over Norse's website.