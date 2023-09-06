Norse Is Launching a New Route Connecting LA and Paris

Jetting off to the city of love has just gotten cheaper for West Coasters.

Norse Atlantic Airways, the long-haul low-cost airline, just announced its new route, which will connect Los Angeles to France's beautiful Paris. The new service will begin on May 1, 2024, when it will begin operating flights six times a week.

Passengers will be able to board the plane in Los Angeles, take a sound night's sleep, and wake up in the afternoon in Paris after roughly 11 hours. And the other piece of good news is that purchasing those flight tickets won't break the bank, either. One-way fares, in fact, start from as little as $279, and they're already available to be purchased.

"Paris is the ultimate European city getaway—full of culture, history, art and amazing food," Bjorn Tore Larsen, the airline's CEO and founder, said in a statement. "We are delighted to offer affordable travel and increased choices for our passengers between the vibrant cities of LA and Paris. This new service will further boost transatlantic travel, benefiting local tourism and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."

Norse is known for its low-cost long-haul international flights, and it often launches flash deals and promos to make traveling even more affordable and accessible for everyone. Just yesterday, the airline announced a limited-time sale with flights to Europe's most iconic destinations starting at only $99.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit Norse's website.