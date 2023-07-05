This Airline Is Offering New Ultra-Cheap Routes from the West Coast to London

West Coasters, this airline has a surprise for you. You can now officially travel to the UK without breaking the bank.

Norse Atlantic Airways, the low-cost long-haul airline, just launched two very handy routes connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco to England's very own London. And what's more, the routes are nonstop, so once you get comfortable on your plane seat, you can enjoy it all the way until you get to the UK.

Don't even stress about the fares—they're very affordable, considering you're flying across not only the entire US, but also the Atlantic Ocean. Those looking to fly from Los Angeles (LAX) to London Gatwick (LGW) can snag tickets starting from $209 one-way, while travelers flying from San Francisco (SFO) to Gatwick can purchase flights starting from $229 one-way. Both fares are inclusive of taxes and fees.

There's plenty of flexibility, too. Flights from Los Angeles to London (and vice-versa) operate on a daily basis, while those from San Francisco to the UK capital (and vice-versa) are available three times a week.

According to the airline, the newly launched routes now qualify Norse Atlantic as the largest long-haul operator between the US and London Gatwick. The airline flies to six US destinations from London, all on Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Norse Atlantic's website.