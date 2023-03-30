Get Cheap Flights to Europe Starting at $139 with New Flash Sale

Don't think twice and pack your bags right now. Your dreamy European vacation awaits—at a discount.

The low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways has just dropped a huge flash sale, and it is now offering cheap flights to Europe for as low as $139 one-way. That's right—if you book fast enough, you could fly over the Atlantic Ocean without worrying so much about the financial burden of it all.

The deal, dubbed the "Explorers' Sale," is available through April 6, and departing US cities include NYC, Los Angeles, Florida's Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Boston, Washington, DC, and San Francisco. Depending on your departing location, Norse will fly you over to a variety of iconic European capitals, including Oslo, Norway; London, UK; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; and Rome, Italy.

Travel dates vary by route, but some routes have summer travel dates extending as late as mid July as well as fall travel dates through late October. You can check out the exact dates right here. Some blackout dates apply.

Here are the fares offered based on both departure and arrival locations:

From New York City (John F. Kennedy International Airport) to:

Oslo: from $139

London Gatwick: from $149

Berlin: from $169

Paris: from $169

Rome: from $199



From Los Angeles to:

London Gatwick: from $179

Oslo: from $199



From Fort Lauderdale to:

Oslo: from $159

London Gatwick: from $169



From Orlando to:

London Gatwick: from $169



From Boston to:

London Gatwick: from $139



From Washington (Dulles International Airport) to:

London Gatwick: from $169



From San Francisco to:

London Gatwick: from $179



Once you book, you're basically all set, but you can always add more if you want to. Your promotional ticket, which is for the Economy Light class, allows for one underseat bag, and you can change it for an additional fee in the event of last-minute travel snafus. Additional luggage and other perks are available for an extra charge.

If you wish to travel a little heavier to make room for an extra outfit change, you can also upgrade to Norse's Economy Class, which lets you bring one carry-on bag (below 22 pounds) in addition to the underseat bag.

For more information and to book your tickets, you can visit the Norse Atlantic website.