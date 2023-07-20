Score $99 Flights to Europe with Norse's Latest Flash Sale

Don't think about it for too long, or you'll definitely miss out on this incredible opportunity. Norse Atlantic Airways wants you to fly to Europe without stressing much about your finances.

Starting today and for a very limited time, the airline is having a major flash sale on flights to Europe. Travelers who want to visit some of the most iconic European cities including Rome, Paris, London, Berlin, and Oslo, will be able to do so starting from $99 one-way depending on the route selected.

The good news is that several major US airports are participating in the promo. Travelers can choose to fly out of some of the most convenient hubs, including NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Miami International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and more.

Pick your destination and grab your tickets—the offer won't last long. You have until July 25 at 12 am to snag the deal, which is subject to availability and may not be available on every flight. Prices are inclusive of taxes and fees, but some extra charges may apply for baggage, seating, and extras. Make sure you also take into account some applicable blackout periods, which include between December 14, 2023 and January 8, 2024 as well as between March 26, 2024 and April 15, 2024.

Take a look at the deals available below:

From New York City (JFK) to:

Oslo (OSL) starting from $129 one-way

London (LGW) starting from $129 one-way

Berlin (BER) starting from $175 one-way

Paris (CDG) starting from $169 one-way

Rome (FCO) starting from $189 one-way



From Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to:

Oslo (OSL) starting from $139 one-way

London (LGW) starting from $159 one-way



From Los Angeles (LAX) to:

Oslo (OSL) starting from $149 one-way

London (OSL) starting from $179 one-way



From Orlando (MCO) to:

London (LGW) starting from $159 one-way



From Boston (BOS) to:

London (LGW) starting from $99 one-way



From Washington, DC (IAD) to:

London (LGW) starting from $149 one-way



From San Francisco (SFO) to:

London (LGW) starting from $169 one-way



From Miami (MIA) to:

Berlin (BER) starting from $139 one-way

Paris (CDG) starting from $139 one-way



For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Norse Atlantic's website.