Aquarium Pays Bills With Tossed Coins, Asks You to Guess the Dollar Amount

It's time to start throwing coins into water near our favorite businesses, because an aquarium has just demonstrated the economic power of our collective wishes. This week North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores has collected 100 gallons of coins to help pay its bills.

Amid coronavirus chaos, aquariums have become total zoos; puppies are checking out exhibits, sloths are flirting with dolphins, eels are accepting FaceTime calls. Aquariums have been forced to adjust their business practices in ways that keep their animals stimulated and their exhibits in the hearts and minds of guests who will one day return.

But while chatting with eels certainly helps us escape the reality of our financial situations, it doesn't bring in revenue for the businesses housing the ray-finned fishes. So North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores took their wish to pay the bills an unprecedented step further -- they collected 100 gallons of sunken wishes made by guests in order to keep the business afloat.

"About 100 gallons of coins were cleaned and sorted and will go toward the general care of the aquarium and animals during this time," the aquarium said in Facebook message posted to its page on Saturday.