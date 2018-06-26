The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over the U.S. For the Next Two Nights

It's the perfect time of year to lay out in the grass and look up at the stars. If that's on your late June agenda, there's a surprise in store for you. Parts of the contiguous United States will have the opportunity to look up at the Northern Lights Tuesday and Wednesday night.
The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) -- a part of NOAA -- says we should expect a G1 geomagnetic storm (relatively minor) to arrive at our planet the night of June 26 and June 27. The arrival of a geomagnetic storm often means the Aurora Borealis is visible at high latitudes in the US.
The night of June 26 into the morning of June 27, you'll have your best shot at seeing the Aurora from 11pm to 5am EST, according to the SWPC 3-Day Forecast. The night of June 27 into the morning of June 28 will have a shorter window, with the best viewing coming between 2am and 5am EST.
The map above was issued with a previous G1 storm but shows the area where you might spot the aurora. Everything from the light green line northward is in that area. That includes the northern portions of Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as well as British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and most of Ontario and Quebec.
You'll get the best possible view of the Northern Lights if you get away from the light pollution of city centers and head out toward dark skies in parks and other natural spaces. A representative from the SWPC previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark."
At the southern edge of visibility, you may not get the well-defined colorful ribbons across the sky that you've seen in videos from Alaska, Iceland, Norway, or Finland. Nonetheless, the display you can see is beautiful, as seen in the above video of the Northern Lights over the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan during a G1 storm earlier this year.
The Northern Lights are appearing at southern latitudes with less frequency at the moment due to the sun being near the solar minimum. That makes this is a great opportunity to get outside in nice weather and catch a must-see bucket list item.
