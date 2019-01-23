The Northern Lights Will Be Visible Over the U.S. Tonight. Here's How to See It.

It won't be visible across the entirety of the United States, like the recent total lunar eclipse, but part of the country may have the opportunity to chase the eclipse with a northern lights sighting. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm alert for the night of January 23 "due to the influence of a positive polarity" coronal hole high-speed stream.
That sounds complicated. The short version: The bucket list spectacle could make itself visible over parts of the northern US.
Where the Wild Things Grow
The SWPC is still running during the government shutdown, according to a note on its homepage, but there's no new map showing the potential extent of the aurora. However, the map above shows the reach during a previous G1 storm. You may be able to catch the display in parts of Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine. Additionally, you should be able to spot it throughout Canada outside of small parts of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.
The video above shows the aurora borealis over the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan in early 2018 following a G1 watch from the SWPC. Under these circumstances, you might not have the intense brilliance you'll find in, say, Iceland or other northern nations, but it's still absolutely worth seeing.
How To See the Northern Lights
The SWPC's 3-Day Forecast has the G1 alert lasting from 8pm EST on January 23 to 2am on January 24. At the outset, it's probably too light for it to be seen, but once it's dark the area above should have a good view until the end of that time frame.
The joke is often made that you only need to look up, but it's not quite that simple for most in the US. You need to get away from the light pollution of urban centers for a good look at the aurora. An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark." You'll need a view of the northern horizon because, unless you're somewhere like Alaska or Iceland, the lights will be seen along the horizon rather than directly overhead.
The northern lights will creep down to the US from time to time, but it's not a common occurrence and can feel even less common when you factor in that the weather needs to cooperate. Moreover, the solar cycle is near its minimum, making events like this occur with less frequency. That makes this a great opportunity to cross the northern lights off your bucket list.
