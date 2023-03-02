A Pilot Did a Full 360 Mid-Flight to Let Passengers See the Northern Lights
One of the flight's passengers shared stunning images of the aurora to social media.
It's been a busy week for northern lights heads.
Conditions have been unusually ripe the last few days for aurora borealis viewings in the northern hemisphere, including some sightings in the northern US, but some of the most impressive aurora sightings this week have been reported in and around the UK, including one light show that some lucky easyJet passengers were able to get a very good look at on a flight from Reykjavik to Manchester.
According to ABC News, easyJet flight 1806 made a quick looping detour on Monday night, as the airline explained that the flight's captain performed the maneuver so that everyone aboard the plane could witness the stunning display of the rare natural phenomenon.
One of the flight's passengers, Adam Groves, posted his photos of the northern lights to Twitter, explaining that the plane "did a 360 fly by mid-flight." The results are gorgeous:
Groves's once-in-a-lifetime view of the aurora capped off a massive weekend for him. As BBC reports, he had also proposed to his fiancee during their vacation to Iceland—and she said yes.
The easyJet flight's 10-minute loop was also detected by the @flightradar24 Twitter account, which accurately predicted the reason for the abrupt U-turn.
At least one other flight—Finnair flight 488 from Kuusamo to Helsinki—made a similar move this week. Passenger Kirsi Komi tweeted a photo and thank you to the flight's captain for turning the plane around so all the flight's passengers could "enjoy the magic." In response to Komi's tweet, the flight's captain, Tuomo Järvinen, tweeted his own northern lights photos from the cockpit:
If you're feeling FOMO from all this northern lights excitement in recent days and are hoping to see it for yourself, we have good and bad news. First, the bad news, the latest northern lights forecast from the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center for the coming days shows we probably won't be seeing any aurora action in the contiguous US.
But the good news is that sightings of the northern lights are expected to become both more frequent and more powerful over the next two years. That's because the sun goes through an 11-year cycle where the activity on its surface increases and decreases, and it is currently moving toward a period of more activity as it approaches a solar maximum in 2025. The increased activity means an increase in aurora visibility, so keep your eyes to the sky.
