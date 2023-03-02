A Pilot Did a Full 360 Mid-Flight to Let Passengers See the Northern Lights

It's been a busy week for northern lights heads.

Conditions have been unusually ripe the last few days for aurora borealis viewings in the northern hemisphere, including some sightings in the northern US, but some of the most impressive aurora sightings this week have been reported in and around the UK, including one light show that some lucky easyJet passengers were able to get a very good look at on a flight from Reykjavik to Manchester.

According to ABC News, easyJet flight 1806 made a quick looping detour on Monday night, as the airline explained that the flight's captain performed the maneuver so that everyone aboard the plane could witness the stunning display of the rare natural phenomenon.

One of the flight's passengers, Adam Groves, posted his photos of the northern lights to Twitter, explaining that the plane "did a 360 fly by mid-flight." The results are gorgeous: