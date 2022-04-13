The Northern Lights May Appear Over Northern U.S. Tonight

How To See the Northern Lights

Nothing can guarantee an appearance from the northern lights. A geomagnetic storm alert from the SWPC does, however, mean that the stars are aligning for aurora hunters. The SWPC currently forecasts a G1 watch (a minor watch) from 11 pm to 2 am ET on April 13 into April 14. The G2 alert, considered moderate, starts at 2 am, and runs to 5 am and is followed by another three-hour slot with a G1 alert.

That provides a short window late at night into the morning, running up against sunrise. Timing can change, though. It's an unpredictable phenomenon. A site like Aurorasaurus, the SWPC's 30-minute forecast, or resources like Space Weather Watch on Twitter are good resources to keep an eye on for updates closer to real-time.

An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark [to get a good view of the aurora]." The northern lights, seen this far south, will likely be visible along that horizon rather than directly overhead.

For the best view, get away from light pollution, which is harder than you might realize. You need a dark sky to see the aurora. It's unlikely you'll see it in a city, let alone a hub like Detroit, Seattle, or New York City. The further you are from light pollution, the better your chance of seeing whatever is up there. This Light Pollution Map or the Dark Site Finder may help you locate an area with dark skies near you. (There are great stargazing locations that aren't far from big cities.)

To get the northern lights off your bucket list, you need persistence and patience. They might not be there one moment and could be the shortly after. You can't be sure you're going to see them during any outing, but the only way to see them is to get out there when the variables are aligning in your favor.