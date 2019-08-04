The Northern Lights Will Be Visible Over the U.S. Tonight. Here's How to See It.

Stargazers across parts of the US will have a special treat in store for them the nights of Sunday, August 4, and Monday, August 5. In addition to the increasing number of Perseids visible from the Perseid meteor shower, many will have the opportunity to see the northern lights. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm alert for both nights "due to recurrent [coronal hole high-speed stream] activity."
This means it's more likely for the bucket list spectacle to be seen further south than usual, which will include many parts of the northern United States. A G1 alert is the lowest level of alert. So, you won't find the show lighting up the skies as far south as Missouri or Virginia. However, it's a wonderful opportunity to see the aurora borealis outside your back door for many in the country.
The SWPC, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), did not issue a new map for this alert. However, we can use an older map issued during a G1 alert in late 2018 to get a sense of where you're most likely to see the northern lights. With clear skies, you may be able to catch the display in parts of Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine. Additionally, you should be able to spot it throughout most of Canada.
The video above shows the aurora borealis over the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan in early 2018 following a G1 watch. Under these circumstances, you might not have the brilliant ribbons of bright light you'll find in, say, Iceland or Alaska, but it's still a stunning display.
How To See the Northern Lights
The SWPC's 3-Day Forecast has the alert in effect from 11pm until 5am EST the night of August 4 and then again from 5pm to 2am the night of August 5. At the start of the second window, it will likely be too bright out for the lights to appear in the sky overhead. But once it's dark, the show should get going.
For the best view, get away from the light pollution of urban centers. An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark." Additionally, you need a view of the northern horizon, unless you're somewhere like Alaska or Iceland. The northern lights, seen this far south, are likely to be visible along that horizon rather than directly overhead.
It also helps to plan on being outside for a while, which shouldn't be too much of a burden at this time of year. (This is the first alert of the summer, so soak it in!) Your eyes will need time to adjust to the darkness in order to have the best view of the aurora and everything else in the night sky.
The northern lights find their way down to the US from time to time, but it doesn't happen often enough to ignore. Moreover, the solar cycle is near its minimum, making events like this occur with less frequency. That, combined with the weather and the presence of the Perseids makes this an outstanding opportunity to see the spectacle.
