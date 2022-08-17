The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over the U.S. This Week

How To See the Northern Lights

There are a lot of variables that have to come together for the aurora to appear. Nothing can guarantee the lights will show up on any given night. However, things look promising. Reports indicate that your best bet is going out on August 18 or 19.

The current forecast shows the strongest part of the storm arriving on the night of August 18. There's a G2 in effect at sunset ET, which rises to a G3 at 11 pm ET. The viewing isn't forecast to be as good on August 19 with a G2 in effect from 8-11 pm and a less significant G1 watch starting at 11 pm.

It's important to note, however, that the forecast can change. There are resources worth checking before you head out to make sure you're giving yourself the best shot at catching the lights. A site like Aurorasaurus, the SWPC's 30-minute forecast, or resources like Space Weather Watch on Twitter are good places to keep an eye on for updates closer to real-time.

As always, the further north you are, the better your chance of seeing the display. An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark." If you're near the southern edge of where the northern lights appear, you're most likely to see it low along the northern horizon.

You'll need to get away from light pollution and under dark skies to see the aurora. You are not likely to see much if you're in any city, especially a big city inside the forecast range like Detroit, Minneapolis, or Boston. This Light Pollution Map or the Dark Site Finder may help you locate an area with dark skies near you. (There are great stargazing locations that aren't far from big cities.)

To tic the northern lights off your bucket list, you'll need some patience. Just because the aurora isn't there at one moment, doesn't mean it won't appear soon. Likewise, if it's there in the moment, it might not be for long.

The northern lights are visible in the northern US from time to time, but that does not mean you should take an opportunity like this for granted. Get out there and look up.