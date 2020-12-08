The Northern Lights Will Be Visible Over the U.S. This Week. Here's How to See Them.
This could be the biggest solar storm of 2020.
It may be getting colder, but the night sky is giving you a wagonload of reasons to go outside in the cold. This month will feature the great conjunction (some are calling it the "Christmas star") and the best meteor shower of the year. December will now also have the potential to host a stunning northern lights display.
The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued G1, G2, and G3 geomagnetic storm watches for the nights of Wednesday, December 9, and Thursday, December 10. The brief period of a G3 storm alert on the night of December 9 could mean that the northern lights will be seen relatively far south in the continental United States. If it arrives as expected, that could mean a view as far south as parts of northern Illinois and Pennsylvania, among many other places across the country.
The watches issued by the SWPC are a measure of the solar activity hitting Earth's atmosphere. That solar energy can result in the beautiful auroral displays visible at both of the Earth's poles. When an especially strong burst of solar energy from a coronal mass ejection (CME) arrives, that can make the aurora borealis visible in areas where it doesn't appear with much frequency. You know, like much of the US.
Those predictions, however, are forecasts and not guarantees. "While SWPC forecasters are fairly confident in CME arrival at Earth, timing and geomagnetic storm intensity are less certain," the center wrote in its alert.
The SWPC has not released a map showing the potential southern reach of the aurora as it sometimes does. The above map from September, however, can provide a little context for how far south you might be able to see the northern lights during a G3 geomagnetic storm.
You're looking at an area around the yellow line on the map. That includes northern Idaho, a sliver of Illinois and Indiana, northern Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, northern Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, in addition to all of Alaska and Canada. Though, the northern lights aren't exactly a rare occurrence in Alaska and northern Canada.
During the G1 alerts (the timing is outlined below), you're looking at the southern reach being closer to the green line, which only includes the northernmost parts of the country. It touches parts of Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine.
The above video gives a sense of what the aurora borealis looks like over the US during a G1 watch. The video was shot in Graceville, Minnesota on the night of September 26, 2020. Under these circumstances, you might not have the brilliant ribbons of bright light you'll find in, say, Iceland or Sweden, but the display is nonetheless moving.
WOW! A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch (Kp=7) was issued by NOAA/@NWSSWPC for the impending coronal mass ejection.— Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) December 8, 2020
If this forecast holds, we could be looking at the most powerful solar storm in 2020! pic.twitter.com/jMxkH99N1t
How To See the Northern LightsMany variables have to align for the aurora to make an appearance. Nothing can guarantee the lights will show up on any given night, but these watches mean the stars are aligning in your favor, if you will. At the time of publication, the SWPC's 3-Day Forecast projects a G1 alert starting at 5 pm ET on the night of December 9. It doesn't subside until 5 am on December 10.
There is an area in the middle of the watch, from 11 pm to 2 am, when it becomes a G3 watch with a Kp index of 7. That's when the SWPC currently projects that the northern lights will have the greatest potential to reach the southern limits on the map above. The timing isn't as clear for the night of December 10, but the SWPC has issued a G2 alert for that night. So, you will likely have an opportunity to see the aurora that night as well if you're in the northern parts of the US.
The northern lights are only visible when it's dark, so the start of the watch on December 9 isn't much use to the casual aurora hunter. But once it's dark out, you'd be safe to start looking if you're inside the area that could expect to see the lights.
For the best view, you need to get away from light pollution, which is harder than most people realize. You need a very dark sky. It's unlikely you'll see the aurora in a city, let alone a major urban hub like Detroit, even though it sits inside the yellow line on the map above. The further you are from city lights, the better your chances. This Light Pollution Map or the Dark Site Finder may help you locate an area with dark skies near you.
You'll also need the weather to cooperate or you're out of luck. An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark." The northern lights, seen this far south, will likely be visible along the northern horizon rather than directly overhead.
The key to crossing the northern lights off of your bucket list is persistence and patience. Once you're in your spot of choice, you're going to need to be patient and keep your eyes on the sky. Just because it's not there one moment doesn't mean that it won't be soon. Likewise, if you see it, that doesn't mean it's going to be around all night. It's a bit like whale watching in that way.
The northern lights are visible inside the US from time to time but don't take your chance for granted. Especially with the sun near solar minimum, as it is now, there's no guarantee that you're going to have regular opportunities to catch the display. If you have a chance, it's absolutely worth taking advantage of it. If you don't, maybe it'll even be worth streaming the northern lights. Alien Worlds will still be there when you're back to bingeing tomorrow night.
Ready to go stargazing?Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.