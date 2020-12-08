How To See the Northern Lights

Many variables have to align for the aurora to make an appearance., but these watches mean the stars are aligning in your favor, if you will. At the time of publication, the SWPC's 3-Day Forecast projects a G1 alert starting at 5 pm ET on the night of December 9. It doesn't subside until 5 am on December 10.

There is an area in the middle of the watch, from 11 pm to 2 am, when it becomes a G3 watch with a Kp index of 7. That's when the SWPC currently projects that the northern lights will have the greatest potential to reach the southern limits on the map above. The timing isn't as clear for the night of December 10, but the SWPC has issued a G2 alert for that night. So, you will likely have an opportunity to see the aurora that night as well if you're in the northern parts of the US.

The northern lights are only visible when it's dark, so the start of the watch on December 9 isn't much use to the casual aurora hunter. But once it's dark out, you'd be safe to start looking if you're inside the area that could expect to see the lights.

For the best view, you need to get away from light pollution, which is harder than most people realize. You need a very dark sky. It's unlikely you'll see the aurora in a city, let alone a major urban hub like Detroit, even though it sits inside the yellow line on the map above. The further you are from city lights, the better your chances. This Light Pollution Map or the Dark Site Finder may help you locate an area with dark skies near you.

You'll also need the weather to cooperate or you're out of luck. An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark." The northern lights, seen this far south, will likely be visible along the northern horizon rather than directly overhead.

The key to crossing the northern lights off of your bucket list is persistence and patience. Once you're in your spot of choice, you're going to need to be patient and keep your eyes on the sky. Just because it's not there one moment doesn't mean that it won't be soon. Likewise, if you see it, that doesn't mean it's going to be around all night. It's a bit like whale watching in that way.

The northern lights are visible inside the US from time to time but don't take your chance for granted. Especially with the sun near solar minimum, as it is now, there's no guarantee that you're going to have regular opportunities to catch the display. If you have a chance, it's absolutely worth taking advantage of it. If you don't, maybe it'll even be worth streaming the northern lights. Alien Worlds will still be there when you're back to bingeing tomorrow night.