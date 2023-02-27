The Northern Lights Could Be Visible Over Some U.S. States Tonight

How to see the northern lights

Currently, your best bet is to try and see it tonight when the geomagnetic storm will be at its peak. Tomorrow, there will still be a chance, but conditions will be weaker.

You do, however, need to be both lucky and prepared to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis. Previously an SWPC spokesperson told Thrillist that, in order for you to actually see it, "you need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark." Dark sites and low-light pollution areas are your best bet in terms of location. You can check where the nearest dark site is right here, and you can also take a look at light pollution conditions on this map.

Obviously, the further north you are, the better your odds will be. You can, however, help your chances by tracking a few resources that will let you know about the northern lights conditions in real time. The SWPC has a handy tool that can help you, and through this resource you can access a 30-minute forecast of the aurora. You can find it right here. Additionally, you can also take a look at Aurorasaurus to help you plan your sighting sesh.