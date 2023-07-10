These 17 States May Catch a Rare Glimpse of the Northern Lights This Week

The northern lights will be visible in at least 17 states this week on July 12 and 13, according to the aurora forecast from the University of Alaska. Activity is expected to be at its peak on Thursday, July 13, and could be visible in many northern states including Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Indiana, New York, Vermont, Maryland, and Maine, as well as Alaska. Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver will also likely have a chance to witness the celestial event. "Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown, and visible low on the horizon from Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis and Annapolis," the aurora forecast states. In the map below, you can see the band where the aurora borealis activity will be at its peak on July 13.



In rare events, the northern lights can be viewed in parts of the lower 48 contiguous US states, as is predicted for July 13. The last time this happened in a significant way was in late April when aurora borealis sightings were reported in some 30 states. To see the aurora you need a clear and dark sky, University of Alaska’s Geophysical Institute advises. The institute offered some additional guidance below: What is the best time of day to see the northern lights? "The best time to watch for aurora is three or four hours around midnight, but aurora occurs throughout the night," the Geophysical Institute says. The time frame you are most likely to see the celestial display is 9 pm to 3 am, given that the sky is clear and dark. Factors like moon brightness, weather, and the times of sunrise and sunset can all factor into the best viewing window for each event. What causes the aurora borealis? "The aurora is formed from interactions between the solar wind streaming out from the sun and Earth's protective magnetic field, or magnetosphere," the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center explains. "The aurora is one manifestation of geomagnetic activity or geomagnetic storms."

In simpler words, the aurora borealis is a glowing band that can be seen around the Earth's northern pole, created by a clash of electric particles from the sun's solar wind and mixing with atoms of oxygen, nitrogen, and other gasses. A mirroring band circles the southern pole, and is called the aurora australis.