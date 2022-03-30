The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over the U.S. on Wednesday Night

How To See the Northern Lights

Many variables have to align for the aurora to make an appearance. Nothing can guarantee the lights will show up on any given night, but these forecasts mean the stars are aligning in your favor. The SWPC's forecast has the strongest portion of the alert arrives at 8 pm ET on the night of March 30. That G3 (kp: 7) watch lasts for three hours before a six-hour period of a slightly weaker, but still strong G2 watch.

That means there's only a short window early in the evening when the forecast suggests it could hit that southernmost line, but people further north may have the chance to see the aurora even later into the night. SpaceWeather.com says to head out of nightfall local time in the US and Canada if you're inside the region where the northern lights might appear. Though, timing can change. It's an unpredictable phenomenon. A site like Aurorasaurus, the SWPC's 30-minute forecast, or resources like Space Weather Watch on Twitter are good places to keep an eye on for updates closer to real-time.

An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark." The northern lights, seen this far south, will likely be visible along that horizon rather than directly overhead.

For the best view, get away from light pollution, which is harder than you might realize. You need a dark sky to see the aurora. It's unlikely you'll see it in a city, let alone a hub like Detroit, Chicago, Boston, or Seattle, even though those cities are within the potential range of the aurora. The further you are from light pollution, the better your chances of seeing whatever is up there. This Light Pollution Map or the Dark Site Finder may help you locate an area with dark skies near you. (There are great stargazing locations that aren't far from big cities.)

The key to crossing the northern lights off of your bucket list is persistence and patience. You need to be patient and keep your eyes on the sky. Just because it's not there one moment doesn't mean that it won't be soon. Likewise, if you see it, that doesn't mean it's going to be around all night. It's a bit like whale watching in that way. You're never sure if you're going to see something even when the variables are lining up in your favor.

The northern lights are visible inside the US from time to time but don't take an opportunity for granted. It doesn't happen all that often, and even when it looks like things are aligning in your favor, it might not appear. Part of the joy is the thrill of the hunt (until, you know, it's not).