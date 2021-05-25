Northern Lights May Be Visible in Several States the Same Night as the Lunar Eclipse

The above map from the SWPC and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that there's a possibility you might spot the aurora in the northern reaches of the US. "High latitude sky watchers... might have trouble seeing anything with the midnight sun starting to overpower the night skies, but locations near the US-Canadian border and, of course, our friends down under might be able to see some nice aurora in the days ahead," SpaceWeatherLive.com says.

The SWPC map shows that northern parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, might get a view of the aurora. There aren't any guarantees with the northern lights, but the night of May 25 into the morning of May 26 is a good time to keep an eye out for their arrival.

Additionally, this is taking place at the same time as a total lunar eclipse. That "super blood moon eclipse" will be visible during the early morning hours of May 26 in the western US. You can find details about where and when the eclipse will be visible using this tool from Time and Date.

If you're going aurora hunting, you need to get away from light pollution, which might be tougher than some people realize. An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark."

You'll also need to be patient. Keep your eyes on the sky, and hope that the stars align in your favor.