The Northern Lights May Be Visible in These States Tonight
The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting good chances of aurora viewings Wednesday.
Aurora enthusiasts, grab your stargazing gear and get ready to camp out.
Due to a partial halo coronal mass ejection that happened on the sun on Sunday, the northern lights could be visible on Wednesday and Thursday from a few places in the US, the National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center reports.
As we previously mentioned, coronal holes are "holes" on the sun, and when they happen, solar wind escapes faster into space, which leads to stronger winds. This ultimately causes geomagnetic storms, which are behind our much-beloved northern lights.
A moderate geomagnetic storm like the one that is being forecast for today can possibly lead to auroras being visible further south than usual, including northern parts of New York and Idaho, according to the NOAA scale. On Wednesday night, residents in most of Alaska and Canada have a strong chance of catching the northern lights, while for some states in the northern US, including parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and a very small part of Wisconsin the chances are slimmer, but not zero.
If you miss out on seeing any auroras tonight or it is cloudy where you live, you won't have to wait long for another shot. According to the forecast, though, depending on conditions the northern lights could potentially be seen even further south on Thursday, including parts of Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
To stay up to date with NOAA's predictions and see whether your odds improve during the day, you can check out this website. And if you're imagining these kinds of forecasts are becoming more common in the US, you're not wrong.
Ready to go stargazing?
Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in and stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.