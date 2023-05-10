The Northern Lights May Be Visible in These States Tonight

Aurora enthusiasts, grab your stargazing gear and get ready to camp out.

Due to a partial halo coronal mass ejection that happened on the sun on Sunday, the northern lights could be visible on Wednesday and Thursday from a few places in the US, the National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center reports.

As we previously mentioned, coronal holes are "holes" on the sun, and when they happen, solar wind escapes faster into space, which leads to stronger winds. This ultimately causes geomagnetic storms, which are behind our much-beloved northern lights.

A moderate geomagnetic storm like the one that is being forecast for today can possibly lead to auroras being visible further south than usual, including northern parts of New York and Idaho, according to the NOAA scale. On Wednesday night, residents in most of Alaska and Canada have a strong chance of catching the northern lights, while for some states in the northern US, including parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and a very small part of Wisconsin the chances are slimmer, but not zero.