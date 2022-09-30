The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over North America This Weekend

How To See the Northern Lights

There are a lot of variables that have to come together for the aurora to appear. Nothing can guarantee the lights will show up on any given night.

The current forecast has a minimum of a G1 geomagnetic storm in effect from sunset on September 30 into the start of the night on October 1 across North America. The SWPC increases that to a G2 from 11 pm ET on September 30 to 5 am on October 1. That stronger designation could mean that the aurora reaches further south at that point. It also has that level again from 2 to 5 pm ET on October 1. Though, the northern lights are not visible during daylight hours, so most of that time isn't really going to have an impact on your ability to hunt the aurora.

Then from 5 pm ET on October 1 through 5 am on October 2, the SWPC lists a G1 alert.

It's important to note, however, that the forecast can change and the presence of an alert does not guarantee that the aurora will make an appearance. There are resources worth checking before you head out to make sure you're giving yourself the best shot at catching the lights. A site like Aurorasaurus, the SWPC's 30-minute forecast, or resources like Space Weather Watch on Twitter are good places to keep an eye on for updates closer to real-time.

The further north you are, the better your chance of seeing the display. An SWPC representative previously told Thrillist, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark." You want that view of the northern horizon because, as far south as the US, the aurora can appear low along the northern horizon.

Additionally, you need to get away from light pollution, under dark skies to see the northern lights. You aren't likely to see much if you're in any city. This Light Pollution Map or the Dark Site Finder may help you locate an area with dark skies near you. (There are plenty of excellent stargazing locations close to big cities.)

To check the northern lights off your bucket list, you need patience. If the northern lights aren't there at a given moment, that does not mean they won't appear soon. Likewise, if it's there in the moment, that doesn't mean it'll be around all night.

You'll only find the northern lights creeping down as far south as the US occasionally. It does happen, but it's still worth taking the opportunity to get out there and see them when they do appear.