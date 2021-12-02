See the Northern Lights at Grand Central Station This December

There’s plenty of things you can see at Grand Central Terminal: Panicked travelers trying to make it to their train on time, at least one person yelling, and the terminal’s famous oyster bar. But for a few days, something a bit more magical will be on display at the transit hub.

Destination Canada, Canada’s tourism bureau, is bringing a sampling of the northern lights to Grand Central Terminal between December 9 to 11. A whimsical Canadian landscape housing an interactive northern lights installation will be set up in the Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall.

The installation will give visitors the experience of walking under the northern lights, with a floor-to-ceiling mirrored light display. There will also be accompanying audio and interactive, 360-degree, 3D visuals to really make you feel like you’ve left the busy bustle of the city for the crisp expanse of the Canadian wilderness.

The exhibit will be open to the public between 8 am and 7 pm EST on December 9 and 10, and December 11 between 9 am and 7 pm EST.

You can learn more about the exhibit at CanadaHomeofWinter.com.