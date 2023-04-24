30 U.S. States Just Witnessed a Major Northern Lights Show
The aurora displayed beautiful hues of green and purple.
Last night, US residents were in for a major sky-given treat.
As the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported, a solar flare erupted on Friday, which brought about a strong geomagnetic storm. That eventually led to—you guessed it—an intense northern lights display, which hit as many as 30 US states.
Depending on weather conditions, including fogginess and cloudiness, residents across the US were able to see the beautiful show put up by mother nature. Photos and videos were taken in multiple locations to signal the presence of the lights, including parts of North Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Kansas, and Wisconsin.
With gorgeous nuances of green and intense purple, yesterday's show was one to remember. A few social media users took it to their favorite platforms to share their view of the phenomenon, and the photos and videos soon went viral. You can see a selection of them below.
If you missed yesterday's show, you might be in luck tonight still, though the odds are not as high. Residents in a few northern states could witness the northern lights right above their heads. According to data from the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, there is a chance that the aurora borealis could be visible from a few US states tonight, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The report shows that a G1-G2 (minor-moderate) geomagnetic field is expected through today, giving stargazers and space enthusiasts alike the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon.
However, it is important to note that weather conditions might put a stop to your stargazing fantasies. As CTV points out, clouds and foggy conditions combined with a low geomagnetic field could negatively affect your odds tonight. Until then, there's always next time.
