30 U.S. States Just Witnessed a Major Northern Lights Show

Last night, US residents were in for a major sky-given treat.

As the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported, a solar flare erupted on Friday, which brought about a strong geomagnetic storm. That eventually led to—you guessed it—an intense northern lights display, which hit as many as 30 US states.

Depending on weather conditions, including fogginess and cloudiness, residents across the US were able to see the beautiful show put up by mother nature. Photos and videos were taken in multiple locations to signal the presence of the lights, including parts of North Dakota, Wyoming, Iowa, Kansas, and Wisconsin.

With gorgeous nuances of green and intense purple, yesterday's show was one to remember. A few social media users took it to their favorite platforms to share their view of the phenomenon, and the photos and videos soon went viral. You can see a selection of them below.