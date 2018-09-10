Northern Lights Will Be Visible Over Lots of the U.S. Tonight. Here's How to See It.

Many people who rarely have the opportunity to see the northern lights outside their front door will have the chance the night of Monday, September 10. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G2 geomagnetic storm watch due to the "anticipated onset of coronal hole high speed stream." That means the aurora could be visible in as many as 19 U.S. states.
The colorful display might be seen as far south as the yellow line on the SWPC's map below.
The area includes states (moving from west to east) states as far south as Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. That means all of Canada should have a good view as well.
The video above shows the aurora borealis over the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan earlier this year following a G1 watch from the SWPC. You might not have the intense brilliance you'll find in, say, Iceland, but it's still an impressive show.
How to see the northern lights
From the current information available from the SWPC, there's a G1 alert from 8-11pm EST Monday night. That could reach as far south as the green line on the map above. From 11pm-2am a G2 alert is in effect, which means the states further south should be able to catch a glimpse. That goes back to a G1 from 2am-5am. (The storm could also extend into Tuesday night, with a G1 watch currently in effect 11pm-2am.)
The timing can change, so it's worth taking a peek at the SWPC's 3-Day Aurora Forecast before heading leaving the house.
However, it's not as simple as just stepping outside and enjoying the show. (At least, it's not that simple for most of us.) To actually see the northern lights, you'll need to get far from the light pollution of urban centers. Additionally, as noted previously by an SWPC representative, "You need very clear skies, a good view of the northern horizon (no trees, buildings, or hills), and it needs to be dark."
G2 and G3 alerts pop up from time to time, but they aren't frequent and you also need good weather. So, it's a great opportunity if the stars align for you, and you're able to get out. Additionally, with the solar cycle currently close to solar minimum, a chance like this comes up with less frequency than it tends to when the solar cycle is near its peak.
Alternatively, you could book a flight to somewhere like Alaska, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, or Norway. But it's a little cheaper to take a drive out into the country if you can.
