This New Guide to Northern Lights Travel Couldn't Be Better Timed

What can turn into jaw-dropping ribbons of greens and purples in the night sky, starts as nothing more than darkness with a wisp of clouds. From personal experience, I can say the northern lights are very unpredictable and what may end up being an unlucky view can turn into a cool-tone rainbow. So pack your patience, a fully-charged camera battery, and approximately eight hand warmers for a nighttime viewing of the northern lights.

The aurora borealis are predicted to have extraordinary visibility in 2024. To help travelers plan and book their bucket list vacation to colder temperatures, Expedia just released a new comprehensive guide to northern lights travel packed with insights on trending destinations, booking hacks, photography tips, and ideal itineraries. Below, we share some of the guide's key insights for the aurora chasers among you.

Where to see the northern lights

Due to an auspicious solar cycle, 2024 is expected to bring increased opportunities for travelers to glimpse the lights in the Northern Hemisphere. With the help of Expedia, you can plan that once-in-a-lifetime trip to any of the following popular places and chase the aurora borealis this year.

1. Finland

The Finnish Lapland region is most popular, home to popular northern lights destinations Rovaniemi and Inari, among others. October is the most budget-friendly time to go to Finland during the northern lights season (which runs from late September through late March).

2. Canada

Top Canadian destinations for northern lights tourism include Churchill, Manitoba, which boasted a significant increase in tourists in 2023 compared to 2022; Banff, Jasper, Alberta; and Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories.

3. Norway

Norway’s aurora forecasts stretch from fall to spring, but statistically the best times to see the lights here are in March and April and September or October. Top destinations in Norway include Alta, the second northern-most city in the world; Narvik; and Tromsø.

4. United States

Americans don’t even have to get their passports out to see the light show. Destinations like Alaska, Michigan, and Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota are all hotbeds for aurora borealis activity. Typically peak times to see them throughout the year are fall and winter months because of their cold temperatures.

5. Iceland

Between September and April, the people in Iceland are treated to a magnificent natural display. The Westfjords and North Iceland are ideal sighting locations because they have longer hours of darkness and typically less cloud cover than other areas. The only exception in this region would be Akureyri because it’s the second-largest city in Iceland and the light pollution makes it less ideal for aurora chasers.

6. Sweden

The Swedish Lapland is the large expanse of land in northern Sweden that covers nearly a quarter of the country, and it’s the best place for viewing the aurora borealis. These undulating rainbows can be caught as late as the end of March or even early April.

Best times to see the northern lights around the world

Before you board your flight or book that round-trip ticket, ensure that you’re visiting at the right time of the year. These are the best months during aurora season to plan a trip in the coming year:

February

March

April

September

October

November

December

Money-saving hacks

While technically, yes, it's free to just walk outside and look up into the night sky to see the streams of color, it can be pretty costly to get to the destinations themselves. With far-reaching cities that require multiple layovers, the price tag associated with a northern lights vacation can often be daunting and it's not uncommon for this to be a major deterrent for so many.

Fortunately, most of the popular destinations offer travel packages with discounted rates for international travelers looking to visit for an aurora borealis experience. Expedia's Price Tracking feature in its app also helps travelers choose the most affordable times to take a northern lights trip by notifying them when flight prices change and recommending the best time to book.

Suggested northern lights itineraries

The aurora borealis is not typically visible until after 10 pm local time, and unless you have plans to camp outside all day in anticipation, it's best to plan for some activities and sight-seeing during the day. These three itineraries below from Expedia give insight into what you can expect on your northern lights vacation: