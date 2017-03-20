There's a New Happiest Country in the World

At this point in your life, the happiest place in the world is somewhere between a large pepperoni pizza and six-pack of beer. But when it comes to the happiest country in the world, a new report commissioned by the United Nations has awarded the annual title to a country other than Denmark or Sweden for the first time. Hint: it's not the United States.

After taking fourth place for the last two years, Norway is now the no. 1 happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report 2017, an annual study of more than 150 countries published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network via the UN. The ranking is based on factors such as healthcare, life expectancy, freedom, gross domestic product per capita, and other social and economic conditions in each nation. You can read the full study right here.