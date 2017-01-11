Hurry, Norwegian Has Roundtrip Flights to Europe and the Caribbean For $158

'Tis the season for some cheap flights. It won't be the holidays, but if you're woke to when flight deals surface it's basically your birthday once a week this month. In that spirit, Norwegian Air Shuttle has some seriously cheap flights right now from a variety of locations in the United States.

Below are highlights of the absolute cheapest, but if you're flying out of New York, Boston, Baltimore/Washington D.C., Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, or San Francisco there are deals to be had even if they aren't popping up in the best of them below. It looks like almost all the flights are either to Guadeloupe and Martinique in the Caribbean, or to London, Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo, or Stockholm in Europe. Though you can expand that list a bit if you're willing to take a layover (turn the second drop-down menu to "both direct and transit").