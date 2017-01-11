The Airline with $300 Flights to Europe Is Adding WAY More Cheap Flights

By now, you've likely heard of Norwegian Air Shuttle, the low-cost carrier that offers flights between the US and Europe for less than $300. Round-trip flights to the Caribbean have dipped to $150, too. But the no-frills carrier just struck a victory to expand its service -- and that likely means more cheap flights for you.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Norwegian will add routes that fly between "Stewart International Airport in upstate New York and either Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire or T.F. Green Airport near Providence, Rhode Island," adding to its pre-existing routes from New York City, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The new route additions come on the heels of a Friday approval by the US Department of Transportation that grants Norwegian the right to expand its service through a subsidiary in Ireland.