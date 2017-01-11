The Airline with $300 Flights to Europe Is Adding WAY More Cheap Flights

By now, you've likely heard of Norwegian Air Shuttle, the low-cost carrier that offers flights between the US and Europe for less than $300. Round-trip flights to the Caribbean have dipped to $150, too. But the no-frills carrier just struck a victory to expand its service -- and that likely means more cheap flights for you.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Norwegian will add routes that fly between "Stewart International Airport in upstate New York and either Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire or T.F. Green Airport near Providence, Rhode Island," adding to its pre-existing routes from New York City, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The new route additions come on the heels of a Friday approval by the US Department of Transportation that grants Norwegian the right to expand its service through a subsidiary in Ireland.
The technicalities of the deal are too involved for the average consumer, but as Bloomberg points out, Norwegian's stock shot up as much as 14% on Monday. And Norwegian's Chief Commercial Officer, Thomas Ramdahl, told the WSJ flights from the new outposts could cost as little as $69 one way.
Despite the rosy outlook on cheap transatlantic flights, not everyone is stoked, according to USA Today. Critics of the deal, including the US's three largest carriers and airline unions, say Norwegian's use of an Irish subsidiary will allow the company to hire below-market crew from Asia to cut costs, potentially taking jobs from European and American workers. Which sucks, but in the end, most people see cheap flights, and an increased frequency of said flights, and that's all they really care about.
Flights on the new routes are expected to begin in June or July 2017. Cheap flights!