Hurry, Norwegian's Holiday Sale Has Flights Abroad for Under $250

Prices are always changing on a deal like this as tickets get scooped up, but at the time of publication flights out of New York were headed to Guadeloupe for $228, Oslo for $268, Copenhagen for $320, and Alicante, Spain for $365, among other locations.

One of the cheaper trips out of Los Angeles takes you round-trip to Paris for only $396.

Out of Boston, you can get to Guadeloupe for only $168, and as highlighted yesterday (with an extra tip for saving about $30), you can get to London for $283.

Those are pretty good prices (and there are lots more on the site) for a trip in the new year. Make like Donna Meagle and treat yo' self.