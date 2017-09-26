You Can Get Nonstop Flights to Europe for $99 Right Now

If you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to use up the rest of your PTO without draining your savings account or settling for yet another "staycation," Norwegian Airlines is running a promotion you're going to want to check out. That's because the popular budget carrier is currently offering non-stop flights from three US airports to a handful of European cities for just $99.
Did someone say late-fall Euro trip?
The deal, which applies to one-way flights departing from Boston/Providence-TF Green (PVD), Connecticut Hartford-Bradley (BDL) and New York-Newburgh/Stewart (SWF) airports, will get you to to the UK, Ireland, and even Norway for under $100. Specifically, the destination cities include Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Shannon, Cork, and Bergen (though routes and pricing do vary by departure city).
Of course, as with most budget airline promotions like this, there's some important fine print to consider. For one, these super-cheap fares are available within a fluctuating travel window based on departure city, but the bulk of the best priced flights are only available for trips between now and early 2018. Also, $99 is just the one-way ticket price, meaning if you intend to return you'll be paying significantly more than that for a round-trip ticket (as of this writing the cheapest return ticket was $119). Norwegian also charges a la carte for meals and seating assignments, but does allow you a free carry-on and personal item (so, save yourself some money and pack like a pro).
If you need some time to mull over where exactly to high-tail it to across the pond, you're in luck because this particular sale runs until October 2 at 11:59pm.
