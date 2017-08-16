This New Cruise Ship Will Have a Huge Go-Kart Race Track on the Top Deck

Cruises aren't for everybody. No matter how well-stocked the bar and how richly appointed the accommodations, it can be especially difficult for some folks to escape the fact that -- for several days to a week -- they're stuck on a boat with nowhere to run but frigid ocean should anything go wrong. Norwegian Cruise Line, a company based in Florida, plans to soon introduce a new attraction that might change that, or at least alleviate the claustrophobic stress of anxious cruise-goers: a huge electric go-kart track spread out across two decks.
The track is just one of several impressive elements of the company's massive new 4,000-passenger ship, the Norwegian Bliss, which is currently under construction and will embark on its first voyages in November 2018. In addition to reaching destinations in Alaska and the Caribbean, the Bliss will boast a variety of theme park attractions including a laser tag area, a water park with two multi-story slides, two pools, and six infinity hot tubs, the company said in a press release. The go-kart track, meanwhile, is the first of its kind on any North American cruise ship.
All of which sounds like serious fun for kids and a helpful escape for adults tired of just watching the waves all day. There's nothing quite as satisfying and challenging a friend or significant other to a Mad Max deathmatch on the go-kart track and obliterating them.
Plus, it's not like Norwegian Bliss won't come well-equipped in the other areas traditionally hailed as necessary cruise amenities. The company promises that alcohol and culinary delights will flow from several bars and restaurant concepts available on the ship, including a Brazilian churrascaria, a high-end Mexican joint, a Texas smokehouse for barbecue lovers, a separate American-style steakhouse, a brewhouse, and a dessert joint filled with treats -- among several other à la carte offerings. There will even be a 24-hour establishment onboard called The Local, for the night owls who can't resist a nightcap and complimentary (!) pub grub.
At a press event unveiling of the Bliss's features and concepts, Andy Stuart, Norwegian Cruise Line's president and CEO, compared the Bliss favorably to the company's Norwegian Joy cruise ship -- another vessel with a go-cart track. The Bliss will hold 150 more passengers than the Asia-based Joy, and Stuart says its race track will be 40% longer.
“We have elevated Norwegian Bliss’s onboard experience to new heights," he said, "bringing the best features from across our fleet plus exciting new first-at-sea activities like the largest race track and new dining concepts to create the ultimate cruising experience.”
The Norwegian Bliss officially sets sail in November 2018. If you want more information -- or to book a trip -- hit up Norwegian Cruise Line's website, and take a look at some of the photos of just a few of its restaurants and bars below.
