Norwegian Cancels Cruises on 8 Ships Amid COVID Surge

On January 5, Norwegian Cruise Lines announced the cancelation of eight sailings in the wake of the ongoing surge of COVID-19. In a statement posted to its website, Norwegian said the cancelations were to protect the "health and safety of our guests, crew, and communities." The cancelation will affect certain cruises through April.

The following Norwegian sailings have been canceled:

Norwegian Pearl departures through and including January 14, 2022

Norwegian Sky departures through and including February 25, 2022

Pride of America departures through and including February 26, 2022

Norwegian Jade with departures through and including March 3, 2022

Norwegian Star with departures through and including March 19, 2022

Norwegian Sun with departures through and including April 19, 2022

Norwegian Spirit with departures through and including April 23, 2022

If you booked a trip on one of the above ships during the period of cancelations you will receive an automatic refund for the full amount paid. You'll also receive a 10% discount on future cruises on January 7, 2022. The discount will be valid through January 7, 2023, for any cruises booked by May 31, 2023.

Norwegian is not the only cruise line that has been affected by the spread of COVID-19. The CDC has advised against going on cruises right now and is currently investigating and monitoring the spread of COVID-19 on 94 different cruise ships.

If the ship and dates of your cruise are not listed above, you are still scheduled to sail with Norwegian, though the company cautions that its schedule is subject to change amid the evolving health crisis.