Norwegian Is Giving Away Free Cruises Every Week All Summer Long

If you've already blown this year's travel budget on a round-the-world trip or a couple nights at the Taco Bell hotel, but still wish you could score a nice getaway this summer, play your cards right and it might just happen. That's because Norwegian Cruise Lines is giving away free cruises every single week all summer long.
To celebrate summer, Norwegian just announced that it'll be giving away a free three- to five-day cruise every single Friday through September 23, ultimately handing out a cool 14 gratis voyages in all. Every Friday, the ever-popular cruise company will post a "challenge" on social media and ask folks to respond with a corresponding photo, which will serve as an entry for the contest. Every Monday, they'll select one winner, who'll receive a free three-, four-, or five-day cruise for two of their choosing to the Bahamas and various other Caribbean destinations. Each prize is worth roughly $1,400, and comes with a stay in a balcony stateroom.
It's worth noting that while the cruise itself is free, the giveaway does not include travel to and from the departure port. You'll also be on the hook for gratuities and excursion expenses.
To enter, you just have to respond to any of the "challenges" via Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram by tagging Norwegian and using the hashtag #NorwegiansSummerFridays (to get a sense for how easy they are, the first week's challenge was to post a photo of your favorite beach). All things considered, with 14 chances to win, you might as well set a reminder every Friday to throw your hat in the ring.
Then again, if luck doesn't set you up with a free cruise this year, you may still be able to lock in a nice little getaway by year's end without breaking the bank.
