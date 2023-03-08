This Cruise Line Just Announced New Itineraries & a Flash Sale

If you've never hopped on a cruise and embarked on a life-changing trip, this might be the best time to change that.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) just announced the opening of sale of its itineraries for the 2024/2025 season. To celebrate, it is offering a great deal for you and your favorite travel buddy. Until this Friday, March 10, you can get free sailing and airfare for your second guest when booking a cruise on the NCL site.

There's something in it for you, too. The promotion is also combined with NCL's "Free at Sea" deal, which includes free unlimited bar, free specialty dining, free Wi-Fi, and even free excursions.

Now you just have to decide where to go. The newly announced season, which goes from October 2024 through December 2025, will offer both new and expanded trips across the continents, and it will offer longer and more focused experiences for travelers looking to discover authentic cultures and destinations.

"Our guests are craving longer, immersive and more unique itineraries that take them off the beaten path," Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. "These new sailings represent the most diverse itinerary program to date and feature many brand firsts, including an extended Asia offering and new ports in Argentina, Bahrain, Japan and Egypt. Coupled with NCL's renowned onboard experiences—from spacious accommodations, exceptional entertainment and diverse dining options that rival land-based offerings, it truly is an unforgettable way to explore the world."

Eager NCL travelers will now be able to set sail from Ushiaia, Argentina for the first time, embarking on a 14-day South America trip to destinations in Brazil and Antarctica. The Norwegian Star ship will depart on March 1, 2025 and among the many trip highlights, it will take passengers through Antarctica's Paradise Bay where they will be able to marvel at the iconic glacial mountains.

Those looking for warmer territories to explore will get the chance to hop on NCL's first dedicated Middle East sailing. During the seven-day trip starting on April 12, 2025, travelers will sail from Doha, Qatar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and along the way they'll visit culturally rich destinations such as Dammam, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain's Manama.Asia won't be left uncharted, either. For the first time, NCL will have three ships traveling to Asia, offering trips in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan throughout the entire season. Additionally, the Norwegian Spirit will take passengers on a brand-new 14-day repositioning voyage from Australia to Asia in December 2024 departing from Sydney and arriving in Bali, Indonesia.

NCL will also be offering two new back-to-back trips aboard the Norwegian Sky starting December 2024. First, departing from Dubai and heading to Mauritius, the ship will take passengers on a 16-day tour of Africa, where it will show them the beauty of Seychelles, Kenya, Tanzania, and Oman, among many other territories. Right after, the ship will sail from Mauritius to Singapore, and during those 17 days, guests will visit Seychelles, Maldives, and Zanzibar in a heavenly beach-focused trip.

Tickets for these new NCL voyages are now on sale. For more information and to book yours, you can visit the NCL website.