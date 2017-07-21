These New Wine-Themed Cruises to the Caribbean Look Insane

There's a very good reason noted rum aficionado Captain Jack Sparrow ends Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl -- the first and best film in Disney's entire Pirates franchise -- with the epic line, "Bring me that horizon." It's simple: there's nothing quite like the freedom of the open ocean and the freedom to drink whatever the hell you'd like on its buffeting waves. Now you can do that with even more class than Captain Jack Sparrow ever did anything in the Pirates films, by taking a wine-themed cruise where you can sip wine and rub shoulders with some of the top winemakers in the world.
Norwegian Cruise Line just announced the high-end "Meet the Winemaker" cruises for the coming fall and spring. Each of the cruises will be paired with a noted world-class wine maker or celebrity ambassador, such as Michael Mondavi or TV chef and James Beard winner Aarón Sánchez. The week-long cruises will include Q&A sessions with the wine makers and celebs, bottle signings, wine education sessions where they walk you through the elements that makes their wines *kisses-fingers* exceptional, and -- obviously -- metric shit-tons of wine that you will make every effort to sip with poise and grace as you find your sea legs.
You can also get some one-on-one time with the wine experts themselves, along with wine tastings from bottles they've specifically selected for an additional $19.95 a pop. Another $59.95 per person will also get you a more intimate five-course wine dinner with the vintners on board, meaning, yes, you can toast to the health of Mondavi or Salavatore Ferragamo (grandson of the legendary shoe designer) right to their faces.
Below you'll find a full rundown of the dates available, along with the wine experts you can meet on these cruises. Check out Norwegian Cruise Line's site for booking and more information.
September 22, 2017: From Boston to Bermuda with Michael Mondavi, founder of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate, co-founder of Folio Fine Wine Partners and co-founder of the wine bar The Cellars.
November 4, 2017: Departing from Miami with Bill Whiting, Director of Wine Education at Banfi Vintners.
December 2, 2017: Departing from Miami with Aarón Sánchez, a TV chef and James Beard award winner as well as the official ambassador and spokesperson for Terrazas de los Andes wines.
February 17, 2018: Departing from Miami with Gerard Bertrand, renowned vintner of Languedoc-Roussillon.
March 2018: Departing from Miami with Salvatore Ferragamo, heir of famed Italian fashion house and owner at Il Borro Winery in Tuscany, Italy.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.