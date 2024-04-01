We Cannot Emphasize Enough Not to Be Late for Your Cruise

Imagine: You're wandering around a new city, taking in the sights, sounds, and aromas of a place you've previously only read about. The streets are lined with interesting doorways and little restaurants, and you know you don't have time to stop, but linger anyway. When is the next time you will be in this port? In all of this wandering and exploration, you've stopped looking at the time. And just like that, you've missed the departure of the cruise ship that brought you to this destination.

For loads of trip-happy tourists, this is not some hypothetical scenario. It happens regularly enough that you can find plenty of TikToks about about getting left behind by your cruise, but still infrequently enough that particularly egregious examples make it to the news. Such was the case for a recent South Carolina couple who found themselves left behind during their 21-day Norwegian Cruise Line stop in São Tomé and Príncipe, a small African island nation off the western coast of the continent.

Jill and Jay Campbell were on a private tour (meaning: not one of the ship-sponsored shore excursions) with six other members of their cruise ship when they realized they needed to get back to the docked ship. According to WRAL, the tour operator called the ship to inform them that he had eight of the ship's passengers and was on the way back to the docks. But, when they arrived and the ship was still anchored, the captain refused to let the group board.

"The Harbor Master tried to call the ship, the captain refused the call," Jay Campbell told WRAL. "We sent emails to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the NCL customer service emergency number, and they said, well, the only way for us to get in touch with the ship is to send them emails, and they're not responding to our emails."

The São Tomé coast guard even ferried the group, which included six Americans and two Australians, to the ship, but they were still denied boarding. Eventually, despite all of the calls and emails from the passengers and São Tomé and Príncipe government officials, the ship still left without the passengers on board.

But, according to NCL, this wasn't some cruel decision to leave the group stranded without their proper immigration documents, medicine, and personal belongings. It's standard operating procedure in most ports of call. In a statement to various news outlets from the cruise company, NCL stated that the ordeal was a "very unfortunate situation."