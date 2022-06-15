Norwegian Cruise Line Is Offering 35% Off 470 Cruises This Month
The offer will be available for bookings made through June 30.
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a significant discount on all of its cruises throughout June. Customers can get 35% off all cruises until June 30 and a boatload of other travel perks. If you've been planning on taking a summer vacation, but the cost of, well, everything dissuaded you, these discounts might be the solution.
Beyond the 35% off, which applies to 470 different cruise options, Norwegian is also offering free airfare for a second guest traveling in a pair. That means you are saving money on the cruise itself and some of the considerable costs associated with cruise vacations. Are you traveling in a group of three or four? Norwegian has you covered there as well. Third and fourth guests can be added for $99 on some cruises, and additional guests are entirely free on some sailings.
Some sailings will offer $50 credits for shore excursions at each port, while others provide a combination of free open bar and free specialty dining. Travelers making the trip solo also aren't excluded from significant savings. Some bookings offer 50% off airfare for single travelers, so no matter how you travel, you'll be able to hang onto a lot more of your money.
Another way to save with Norwegian is through its CruiseFirst program. By paying a $150 deposit for any cruise six days or longer, you'll receive a $300 credit toward the trip's overall cost. And you'll have time to save for the voyage after making your initial deposit. You can book any time within three years of purchasing the certificate.
To book a trip or explore your options, head to Norwegian's website. You'll find cruises that sail around Alaska, the Mediterranean Sea, the Baltic Sea, the Caribbean, the Mexican Riviera, and more.
Enjoy your next adventure!
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.