Norwegian Cruise Line Is Offering 35% Off 470 Cruises This Month

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a significant discount on all of its cruises throughout June. Customers can get 35% off all cruises until June 30 and a boatload of other travel perks. If you've been planning on taking a summer vacation, but the cost of, well, everything dissuaded you, these discounts might be the solution.

Beyond the 35% off, which applies to 470 different cruise options, Norwegian is also offering free airfare for a second guest traveling in a pair. That means you are saving money on the cruise itself and some of the considerable costs associated with cruise vacations. Are you traveling in a group of three or four? Norwegian has you covered there as well. Third and fourth guests can be added for $99 on some cruises, and additional guests are entirely free on some sailings.