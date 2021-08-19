Norwegian Extends Vaccination Requirement Through the Rest of the Year

Norwegian Cruise Line is not reversing course on its vaccine mandate for passengers. In fact, it's extending the mandate through the end of the year—three months longer than it initially planned.

The cruise line announced its Sail Safe protocols earlier this year, which included a requirement that all travelers be fully vaccinated, among other rules meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 onboard its vessels. That order was set to expire on October 31, but will now be in place through December 31, according to The Points Guy.

That means unvaccinated cruise lovers—regardless of age—will have to set sail somewhere else. Kids under the age approved for vaccination will have to stay home with grandma and grandpa or a babysitter. On the bright side, it means relative peace and quiet for the adults on the ship.

"Under the guidance of globally recognized public health experts and to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit, we have decided to extend guest vaccination requirements for all sailings through December 31, 2021," Norwegian said in a statement. "Guests who are not old enough to be vaccinated will not be allowed on these sailings. However, we eagerly await an expansion of the age criteria for vaccinations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so we can once again welcome these guests back onboard."

All guests will have to be at least two weeks out from receiving the second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. Proof of vaccination will be required beforehand. It's also required that guests bring proof of vaccination with them on the day the ship embarks.

Norwegian's vaccine mandate has been met with controversy, specifically in areas where governments are opposed to vaccine mandates. Less than two weeks ago, Norwegian received the go-ahead from a judge to continue requiring proof of vaccination in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order against businesses requiring proof of vaccination.