Norwegian Will Become First Cruise Line to Drop Vaccine Requirement

Norwegian Cruise Line announced on its company website this week that its vaccination policy for passengers will change starting on September 3. From that day forward, guests aged 12 and over will no longer be required to be vaccinated in order to board the ships. Norwegian is the first major cruise line to drop the requirement.

Between now and September 2, if you are taking a cruise with Norwegian you'll still need to be vaccinated at least two weeks before your departure. On September 3 and after, unvaccinated passengers age 12 and up will be allowed to board but will still be required to show proof of a medically supervised negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of boarding. Any passengers age 11 and under will not be required to take any additional tests.

"Our long-awaited revisions to our testing and vaccination requirements bring us closer in line with the rest of society, which has learned to adapt and live with COVID-19, and makes it simpler and easier for our loyal guests to cruise on our three best-in-class brands. Health and safety is our top priority and we will continue to modify our robust SailSAFE program as the public health environment evolves," said Norwegian President and CEO Frank Del Rio, according to Porthole.

While the requirements for boarding Norwegian ships will change on September 3, if you are planning on taking a cruise you should check the requirements of the countries you’ll be docking in. Some countries still require vaccinations and boosters for entry.

You can find the complete list of travel requirements and safety guidelines for Norwegian Cruise Lines on their Sail Safe website.