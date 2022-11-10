This Black Friday Cruise Deal Lets You Bring a Travel Buddy Along for Free

Black Friday is around the corner, and while I prefer to spend the day shoving Thanksgiving leftovers into my mouth over fighting for the last pair of Airpod Pros, some offers don't require the latter. In fact, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering its "best deal ever" now through December 5.

When you book a trip on any Norwegian ship, you can bring a friend with you for free, The Points Guy reports. You'll just have to spring for their port charges and fees.

Still not convinced? The freebies are valued at over $3,400, with cruises available to Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska.

Now, if you want to save even more, and, of course, you do, you can also tack on the cruise liner's "Free at Sea" promotion, which gets you five of six add-ons for free. That includes alcohol and specialty dining, excursion credits, Wi-Fi, and even airfare for your travel pal. Plus, there's a discount for adding third and fourth passengers to your cabin, too. It's just $99 each before taxes.