Norwegian Is Giving Away Free Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii

It's not hard to understand why a trip to Hawaii is at the top of so many people's bucket lists. Just look at the place: it's a gorgeous and lush paradise unlike any other in America. And, sure, flights to the Aloha State from the mainland have been relatively affordable lately, but they're still by no means cheap, especially if you're flying from the East Coast.
The good news is, if you play your cards right, you may be able to fly there soon on someone else's dime, because Norwegian Cruise Line is handing out free round-trip airfare to Hawaii for a limited time.
Seriously. This is not a drill.
As if you needed another reason to get yourself to the far-flung archipelago, Norwegian just announced it's offering free round-trip flights for passengers who agree to take a cruise there. For a limited time starting Thursday, October 4, the company will foot the bill on airfare from 37 airports around the country to the 50th state for people who book a cruise aboard its newly refurbished Pride of America ship, which takes regular seven-day jaunts through Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island.
To get in on the action, you'll need to head to Norwegian's site on October 4 and reserve a spot on an upcoming Pride of America cruise to unlock the deal. You'll want to act fast, though, since this is a limited-time offer, and there's no telling when the free flights will disappear.
Norwegian hasn't said what sort of stateroom you'll need to book to get a free flight (though, as Matador has reported, similar previous promotions for its Alaska cruises did not apply to the lowest-tier accommodations). Still, costs for an interior room on the Pride of America cruise start around $899 per person, which is actually a pretty spectacular deal considering it's a seven-day trip, and you don't have to pay your way there.
Then again, if you're not the cruise type (something you may want to reconsider), you're not totally out of luck. Odds are that airfare to Hawaii will remain relatively cheap for a while.
h/t Matador
