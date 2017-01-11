Norwegian's Flash Sale Has Flights to Europe For Less Than $300 Round Trip

For instance, the above flight from San Francisco to Stockholm runs just $292.80 roundtrip.

Other dirt cheap trips for November and December include flights from Los Angeles to Oslo for $261.50, from Boston to London for $346.20, and from Miami to Paris for just $371.50. Check out the full fleet of flights available at the homepage for Norwegian's flash sale. But be sure to do it soon, because these deals expire at midnight on Halloween.

Then go somewhere fun this winter, because you probably deserve it. After all, you've put up with the election for the last 18 months. That has to be worth something.