Norwegian's Flash Sale Has Flights to Europe For Less Than $300 Round Trip

Heading abroad before the holidays can be a good time to take a surprisingly cheap trip. Lots of airlines are offering affordable tickets that run in stark opposition to the painfully expensive fares you'll find around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Norwegian's Halloween flash sale is one such instance of an airline giving you a good reason to treat yourself right now.
The trips are departing from Oakland/San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, and Fort Lauderdale/Miami to a variety of locations in Europe. Each departure city just has a handful of destinations available for savvy travelers, but the deals are pretty good, even when it's not the cheapest flight on the board. That means, if you're willing to be flexible, you could have a very good weekend coming up in the not too distant future.
For instance, the above flight from San Francisco to Stockholm runs just $292.80 roundtrip.
Other dirt cheap trips for November and December include flights from Los Angeles to Oslo for $261.50, from Boston to London for $346.20, and from Miami to Paris for just $371.50. Check out the full fleet of flights available at the homepage for Norwegian's flash sale. But be sure to do it soon, because these deals expire at midnight on Halloween.
Then go somewhere fun this winter, because you probably deserve it. After all, you've put up with the election for the last 18 months. That has to be worth something.
