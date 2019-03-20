Norwegian Cruise Line Is Giving Free Cruises to Teachers

Teaching is a thankless job. You spend all day dealing with other people’s children, help them discover life-changing passions, and don’t even get paid very much to do it. Ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week this spring, Norwegian Cruise Line wants to extend a major thank you to educators across the United States and Canada who are “spreading the joy of learning” by rewarding them with a free cruise.
Yes, for real. From now through April 12, anyone in the US or Canada can nominate the teacher in their lives -- or one that impacted them -- to win a free cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy, according to a report from Travel + Leisure. Hell, teachers can even vote for themselves. And you know what? They deserve it.
Once a teacher’s been nominated, anyone can vote for them or share the nomination on social media to garner more votes. After nominations have closed, 15 educators will be chosen as finalists. All 15 will win a seven-day trip, airfare, and accommodations for two to attend an award ceremony. The perks don’t stop there. At the aforementioned ceremony, each teacher will have the chance to win $15,000 for their school. A free vacation, free from students, lesson plans, and standardized tests, plus some likely much-needed funds for educational institutions? Sounds like a win for everyone involved.
“Travel is a powerful means of education. It brings people closer to each other and to diverse cultures around the world,” Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. “Through our Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy campaign, we celebrate the power of education and travel, and reward teachers who have taken responsibility for our future, our children, and who lean into that responsibility with all they’ve got.”
We’re not sure how much education teachers will get from going on a free cruise, but we can guarantee they’ll come back refreshed, relaxed, and ready to face their students again. That’s reason enough to nominate someone you know, or support other nominees, if you ask us.
Top 10 Best Drinking Cities in America Right Now
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.